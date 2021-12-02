NCC approves MTN, Airtel for 5G networks

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Thursday announced that three telecoms companies qualified as approved bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz spectrum auction for the deployment of Fifth-generation networks.

The telecoms are, MTN Nigeria Plc., Mafab Communications Limited, and Airtel Networks Limited.

A statement signed by the director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, in Abuja, said the commission noted that the qualified bidders have also met the Intention to Bid Deposit as outlined in the Information Memorandum.

Consequently, the stage is now set for the three companies to participate in the Main Auction as well as in the mandatory Mock Auction process, which will come as a precursor to the Main Auction.

The commission has also reaffirmed the dates for the conduct of both the Mock Auction and the Main Auction. The Mock Auction is scheduled to hold on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja by 11:00 a.m., while the Main Auction will hold on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the same venue and same time.