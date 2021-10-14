NCC attains 97% readiness for 5G deployment

Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC’s) full implementation plan for Fifth Generation (5G) technology deployment in the country has reached 97 per cent.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC Prof Umar Garba Danbatta stated this at the annual African Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTech 2021) held in Lagos on Wednesday, with the theme: ‘Embracing Changes and Digital Transformation in the New Normal.’

The EVC who was represented at the event by director, spectrum administration Engr Oluwatoyin Asaju focused his presentation on ‘NCC as a Digital Transformation Crusader and Nigeria’s in-Road to 5G Deployment.’

In a statement signed by director, public affairs Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, Danbatta stated that, the paradigm shift in communication as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to significant increase in network connectivity requirements in the country.

“Emerging technologies such as 5G, which NCC is driving aggressively in Nigeria, Internet of Things (IoT); Cloud Computing; Quantum Computing Augmented/Virtual Reality, and similar emerging technologies are playing a critical role in improving remote communication over the internet with great user experience.