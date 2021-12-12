NCC completes mock auction of 3.5 GHz spectrum

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has carried out a mock session for the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum auction for the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) network in Nigeria.

The simulated auction, which took place on Friday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, was preparatory to the main auction scheduled to hold Monday, December 13, 2021.

According to NCC, the conduct of the simulation exercise was in line with the requirements stipulated in the Information Memorandum (IM) for 3.5 GHz spectrum auction.

The IM is a document that defines the process for the licensing of the 3.5 GHz spectrum band earlier published in the Commission’s website at the inception of the auction process.

Using the Ascending Clock Auction System for the mock session, the three qualified bidders for the 3.5 GHz spectrum- MTN Nigeria, Mafab Communications Ltd, and Airtel Networks Ltd, participated in the software-based simulated auction exercise.

Following the mock auction, the stage is set for the Commission to license two slots in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band expected to be picked by successful bidders at the end of the main auction on Monday, December 13, 2021.

In a brief remark at the mock auction, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC Prof Umar Garba Danbatta said the Commission had taken all necessary steps to ensure due diligence on the credibility of the consultants and “to safeguard the integrity of the software solution being used to carry out the implementation of this historic national assignment.

“This is to ensure that bidders are also familiar with the manual auction in case of any circumstances on the main auction day that may warrant a need to switch to the manual.”

