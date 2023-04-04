NCC speaks on ‘tracking, leaking Obi’s phone conversations with Oyedepo’

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has debunked reports making the rounds on social media that it allegedly tracked and leaked the audio conversation of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo

NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, described the allegations as false and baseless.

He said: “The NCC has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone “tracking” and “leakage” made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative media.

“The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications, The Commission denies the allegations in their entirety.

”By the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot “track” nor “leak” telephone conversations of anyone.

“The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

“The Commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.

”For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them.”

