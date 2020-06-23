NCC launches operational manual for actualisation of FG’s digital economy



Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has unveiled a five year Strategic Management Plan (SMP 2020-2024) to support effective management and regulation of the telecommunications sector.

The SMP is expected to is tp leverage on the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) as well as the new National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020 – 2025 Roadmaps.



The SMP according to the Commission will cover the guiding principles and act as the operations manual for the Commission towards actualising the digital economy agenda of the federal government in the next five years.



“Essentially, the SMP which was developed in-house with the stamp of the management and board is a visioning document of the Commission for planning, monitoring, analyzing and assessment of the Commissions goals and objectives.



“It will be resident in the corporate planning, strategy and risk management department which will ensure that the contents of the document become the guiding principles for the Commission in the next five years.”



Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta said that the launch is expected to move the sector to the next level especially now that the stakes are getting higher in terms of services provided and the quality expected by the consumers.



The virtual event which was held in the boardroom of the Commission on Tuesday, featured unveiling of the SMP, upload of the SMP on the NCC Website and unveiling of the “Face” of the NCC Strategy amongst others.