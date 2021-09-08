NCC launches podcast channel, Strategic Vision Plan (2021-2025)

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has unveiled its Strategic Vision implementation Plan (2021-2025), a new media channel (Global Connect Podcast) and a Compendium of speeches by its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) Prof Umar Danbatta in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Strategic Vision (Implementation) Plan (SVP) 2020-2025 is a follow up to the SVP 2015-2020.

The EVC of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta said the need to re-invigorate the Commission and take it to the greater heights informed the development of new SVP.

He said the Commission took into consideration the several advancements in the Nigerian telecommunication industry within the last five years as well as the current global realities in designing the plan, adding that, the SVP is in line with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the federal government.

He stated that the creation of the new NCC Podcast channel was borne out of its strategic initiatives to boost the corporate image and visibility of the Commission via the adoption of innovative channels of communication by developing audio contents to spread credible information to the citizens.