NCC to Nigerians: With 5G, expect telemedicine, smart cities, self-driving cars





The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced the training and sensistisation of key stakeholders, especially engineers among others, on the deployment of 5G broadband, both in the wholesale and retail segments.

Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this on a webinar platform, pledged to “continue with existing collaborations with sub-regional, continental and global partners to ensure we deploy 5G with effectiveness.”

A statement by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director Public Affairs of NCC and made available to Blueprint November 23, said Danbatta stated this while responding to questions during the high profile and captivating webinar, titled: “Unlocking 5G Potential in Africa”, held on StreamYard, a live streaming studio on November 22, 2021.

Adind said the webinar was jointly organised by Qualcomm and Forum Global, under the auspices of TECH POLICY TALKS, instituted to power technology policy debates in the European Union.

Qualcomm, a creator of software and owner of patents central to 4G and 5G usability, is a US multinational corporation, while Forum Global is the international arm of Forum Europe which specialises in the organisation of policy-focused conferences on a global scale.

The NCC Chief Executive Officer had earlier made a remarkable presentation that captured the multi-sectoral nature of 5G applications, indicating that the technology transcends the telecom and ICT sector to embrace every facet of human life.

Danbatta indicated that Nigeria has continued to receive visitations by countries who wished to benchmark their operations, just as Nigeria has also visited other countries to explore how 5G and associated technologies can be deployed effectively because 5G technologies are not just valuable, they are so significant due to their derivable social and economic benefits.

The EVC explicated how to unlock the potential of 5G, using a triangulated framework pivoted on Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Massive Machine Type Communication, and Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications.

He told the audience that the above scenarios will find expressions in gigabytes in a second, robust voice and real-time digital social mediation, massive Internet of Things like smart city and smart homes (connectedness of appliances and home security), pervasive 3D videos and Ultra High Definition screens, augmented reality, self-driving cars, industry automation, high-speed trains, lifeline and ultra-reliable communications in telemedicine and natural disasters that will deliver successful services using critical applications.

Danbatta asserted that the NCC efforts in readiness for 5G deployment consist of dedicated follow up on the industry trends on the recently harmonized spectrum from World Radio Conference -19; clearing of relevant Spectrum bands identified for 5G, for instance the 3.5GHz; identified spectrum for 5G in line with global trends; development of 5G deployment plan.

Prof. Danbatta declared: “We have been working with the Federal Government to convince states of the federation to accept harmonized right of way charges of N145 per linear meter, we are talking to relevant government agencies to facilitate site acquisition, and we are conducting studies on socioeconomic impact of 5G in Nigeria.”

