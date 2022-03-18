NCC upgrades emergency communications centre, bags Best Public Sector Regulator award

In continuation of its vision and strategy to ensure promptness, effectiveness and efficiency in the handling of emergency call services through the Emergency Communication Centres (ECC), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has embarked on the deployment of Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) solution.

This bolstering of the capacity of emergency response agencies is coming on the heels of Commission’s recent activation of the Taraba State ECC, thus bringing the total number of operational ECCs across the country to 25.

The Taraba ECC joins the existing operational ECCs in 23 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). These ECCs are located in the FCT, Adamawa, Imo, Enugu, Ondo, Oyo, Kwara, Plateau, Ogun, Kano, Katsina, Ekiti, Cross River and Edo. Others are Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Bauchi, Osun, Zamfara, Kebbi and Gombe States.

In his remark on the CAD deployment, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the Commission will continue to modernize the ECCs from time to time to keep it effective and to respond appropriately to the dynamics of emergency cases, in keeping with its objective of enhancing security of lives and property in the country.

Also in recognition of the diligence, thoroughness, stakeholder inclusiveness, and the superlative outcome that attended the auction of the processes towards the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network in Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been conferred with an award of excellence as the “Public Sector Regulator of the Year 2021.”

The award was conferred Neptune Network Nigeria Limited, which organised the conferment ceremony concurrently with the launch of the Lami Fatima Babare Cervical Cancer Awareness Foundation. The event took place recently in Abuja