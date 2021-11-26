NCC’s ‘shine your eyes, no fall mugu’ debuts in Benin City

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to reach all categories of telecom consumers, with the launch Thursday in Benin City, of a consumer-centric outreach programme tagged, “Shine your eyes, no fall mugu, which literally translates to, “Be alert, Don’t be a victim of fraudsters.”

This was contained in a press statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde.

The statement read in part, “An initiative of the Commission’s Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB), the programme is specially conceived and implemented using Nigerian pidgin. It’s intended for a segment of telecom consumer population who are more comfortable with localised communication that resonates with their reality.

“The programme is facilitated by a local partner who supports NCC, by mobilising critical segments of the public through opinion leaders and social groups to participate in the events, in order for them to be armed with the right information they may require to explore the Internet safely. These leaders and members of the public attending the forum are expected to re-diffuse the messages to other members of the public and others in their socio-cultural groups.

This programme, coming on the heels of NCC’s National Cyber-security Awareness Month (which occurred in October), and the annual National Cyber-security Conference, which took place on 3rd November, 2021, is meant to reinforce the messages of cyber awareness, cyber vigilance, and cyber smartness to telecom consumers whenever they are online.

“More mobilisation campaigns and awareness creation will be made during the radio component of the sensitization today, happening at Vibes Radio, 97.3 FM at 8.45 a.m. Thereafter, the Enlightenment Forum will take place at Obey God Events Centre at Nova Road, opposite Uwasota Junction, Benin City.”