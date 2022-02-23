NCCSALW to establish zonal headquarters in Enugu

In pursuant to its mandate of eradicating the spread of illicit arms in the country, the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) is set to open its zonal headquarters in Enugu state.

A statement signed Air Commodore Ewejide Akintunde on Wednesday, said the National Coordinator of NCCSALW, Maj.-Gen Abba Mohammed Dikko (retd), stated this when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

Dikkpo commended the governor‘s immense efforts towards ensuring a peaceful and secure state.

He urged the governor to support the centre’s vision of ridding Nigeria of illicit arms in the society, adding that the zonal centre would serve as a solid platform for quick response and discharge of resources as well as ensure seamless implementation of policies and expeditious arrest and prosecution of criminals in possession of SALW.

“The courtesy call afforded a platform to discuss the impact of the circulation of illicit arms within the society and areas of mutual cooperation between NCCSALW , Enugu state and indeed the Eastern geopolitical zone in the whole-of-nation effort at preventing and controlling the proliferation of illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons(SALW) in the society.

“It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the establishment of NCCSALW on 3 May 2021 following the review and implementation of the security architecture of Nigeria. Domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser(ONSA), the Centre has since commenced efforts towards operationalising the Centre’s core functions.

“Part of the Centre’s ongoing initiatives to actualise its mandate is the establishment of Zonal centres in the 6 Geo-political zones for the achievement of a peaceful and arms-free Nigeria. Accordingly, collaborative efforts with stakeholders and indeed all tiers of government would ensure success in the feat to eradicate illicit proliferation of SALW in the society,” the statement added.

In his response, Governor Ugwuanyi commended the timely establishment of the zonal centre in Enugu.

He identified with NCCSALW and recognises the Centre as the organization mandated to prevent and control the proliferation of SALW in Nigeria towards strengthening peace and security in the society.

He pledged to support the centre in the establishment of the Zonal Centre in a choice area in Enugu.