NCDC partners GTFCC, ICG, NPHCDA on cholera vaccine

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday submitted a cholera vaccination request to the International Coordinating Group (ICG) and the Global Task Force for Cholera Control (GTFCC).

Director-General NCDC, Dr Chike Ihekweazu, stated this while speaking to journalists in Abuja. He said the centre will also submit the vaccine request to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Dr Chike stated that 1,768 deaths were reportedly caused by cholera since August 2021 as 47,603 suspected cases have been reported from 23 states since 2021.

“Cholera cases were reported in Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna and Plateau.

”Others are Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The cases were reported from the beginning of the year. Persons aged five to 14 were mostly affected, 51 per cent being male and 49 per cent, female.

“We also confirm that there was 21 per cent decrease in the number of new cases in week 32 of the year.

“Bauchi reported 1,306, Jigawa 714 and Kebbi 325 accounting for 78.6 per cent of 2,984 suspected cases reported in week 32,” he said.

Ihekweazu said the center has recorded challenges in accessing some communities with the needed interventions due to security issues, highlighting that open defecation in communities had also been a major contributor.

The NCDC boss also said that Nigerians could access its toll free number in the event of an emergency.

“Reach out to our 24/7 connect centre for verified information on Lassa fever, Cholera, Meningitis, COVID19, Yellow Fever and other infectious diseases.

“Please let’s endeavor to use the toll free number responsible as we continue to take responsibility,” he urged.