NCDMB, counting the gains of local content in Nigeria’s oil, gas industry

When the Local Content Act was signed into law in 2010 by President Goodluck Jonathan, not many gave it a chance to make any impact but over the a decade down the line, it is obvious that it was the right decision; BENJAMIN UMUTEME reports.

Stating the fact

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Wabote, has disclosed that Nigeria lost over $380 billion in 50 years due to its inability to non passage of a local content law for the oil and gas industry.



Wabote, who made the disclosure at the breakfast meeting with Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) at the weekend in Lagos, added that it also led to the loss of 2 million jobs and a paltry 5 per cent in local content contribution in the same period under review.



The Executive Secretary said that prior to the adoption of local content; the Nigerian oil and gas industry was characterized by revenue focus with little emphasis on in-country value addition.



According to the NCDMB boss, that has changed especially with the inroad being made with the implementation of the local content Act since 2010. He added that it increased in-country value retention from 26 per cent in 2016 to 42 per cent in 2022.

The key thrusts of the NOGICD Act include the following: Maximize utilization of Nigerian resources, that is, goods, services and assets; Maximize participation of Nigerians in the oil and gas activities; Attract investments to the Nigeria oil and gas industry; and Link oil and gas sector to other sectors of the economy.



The local content board helmsman noted that the COVID-19 pandemic further reinforced the reality that every economy needs to develop local capacities and capabilities in the core sectors of its economy. So, all hands must now be on deck to push the Local Content narrative.

Increasing in-country participation by Nigeria

Wabote said “Nigeria moved from near zero participation in the oil and gas sector to the point that our indigenous operators such as SEPLAT, AITEO, EROTON, and others are now responsible for 15% of our oil production and 60% of our domestic gas supply.



“Before the Act, we had annual spend of $20 billion, with little or nothing retained in-country. Today, we now spend more than $8 billion in-country per year.



“We now have 2 world-class pipe mills and 5 impressive pipe coating yards.



“More than 40% of marine vessels used in the oil and gas industry are now owned by Nigerians.

“In fabrication, today Nigeria can handle fabrication of more than 250,000 Tonnes per annum.



“Over ten (10) million training manhours have been delivered via our Human Capacity Development Programs. No surprise that our indigenous workforce was able to sustain oil production at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.



“Over 50,000 direct jobs have been created on the back of the implementation of the NOGICD Act.



“Completion and commissioning of our 17-storey headquarters building – the Nigerian Content Tower in Yenagoa, complete with a 1,000-seater conference auditorium and multi-level car park.



“Completion of 10MW power plant for the supply of electricity to the Nigerian Content Tower and the industrial park in Bayelsa State.

“Completion and commissioning of the 5,000bpd Waltersmith Modular Refinery at Obigwe, Imo State; the refinery is currently in operation with the products completely sold out.

“Launched the $350million Nigerian Content Intervention Fund managed by the Bank of Industry and NEXIM Bank for single digit loans for Asset Acquisition, Manufacturing, Loan Refinancing, Working Capital and Loan for Women in Oil and Gas.



“The only infrastructure in Africa for FPSO integration is available in Nigeria. The Egina FPSO which is the largest in the world was integrated at the SHI-MCI Yard in Lagos.

“NCDMB inaugurated a $50million Nigerian Content Research & Development Fund to drive basic research, commercialization of research breakthroughs, establishment of Centers of Excellence, and to sponsor University endowments.



“The Board floated a $50m special loan product for women in the oil and gas business to enable empowerment of the womenfolk in the industry.”

Gains of local content

Continuing on the gains of the local content Act, The Executive Secretary stressed that the Board also established another $30m Working Capital Fund to support oil and gas service companies. Both the Women and Working Capital funds are managed by Nexim Nigerian Export-Import Bank.



“Last Thursday we secured the approval of our Governing Council to set up a USD$50 million fund for NOGAPS Manufacturing Product Line, to be dedicated to companies that would operate in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks, being constructed by the Board in Bayelsa and Cross River States. The beneficiaries would engage in the manufacturing of equipment components used in the oil and gas industry and linkage sectors.



“The level of Expatriate Quota has continued in a downward trend due to our stringent monitoring activities and collaboration with the Ministry of Interior. We continue to utilize the Exchange Program and the Understudy Program under Expatriate Quota regime to develop required skills in the industry.

“Construction of oil and gas industrial parks spread across six (6) states complete with the provision of infrastructure and utilities to enhance local manufacturing.



“Partnership for the local manufacturing of 1.2million composite LPG cylinders per year with the 1st phase scheduled for commissioning in 2022.



“Partnership for the establishment of additional modular refineries in Bayelsa and Edo States. Partnership for the construction of 300MMscfd gas gathering hub for gas supply into the OB-3 pipeline in Edo State.



“Partnership to deepen LPG utilization in the North with the roll-out of LPG bottling plants and depots in ten (10) Northern States of Kaduna, Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Gombe, Zamfara, Jigawa and Abuja.



Partnership to establish base oil manufacturing plant in Omagwa, Rivers State.

“We now boast of very high engineering design capacity as Nigerian companies now have the required skills to do conceptual, FEED, and detailed engineering designs.



“We now have capacity to manufacture low, medium, and high voltage cables and paints that can match any standard or quality in any part of the world,” an elated Wabote said.

He insisted that with continued improvement in local content involvement in the oil and gas industry, “other nations are even coming to learn from us, we need to now extend it to other sectors of the economy to further drive our National Development in the growth trajectory.



“It is important to state here that our plan in NCDMB is that by 2027, we will ensure 70% Nigerian Content; creation of 300, 000 direct jobs; retention of USD$13Bn of the estimated USD$20Bn spend in the oil and gas industry; ensure the domiciliation of major fabrication yards and manufacturing hubs in-country. These are no mean targets we have set for ourselves,” he added.

He therefore urged the online publishers to first “understand the importance of Nigerian Content to the national economy; and to continue to advocate for Local Content in all spheres of the Nigerian economy.”