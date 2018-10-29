NCE tasks FG on bill to guaranty farmers’ access to finance

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Commodity Exchange, Zaheera Baba-Ari, has tasked the federal government on a bill that would enable farmers access loans from the banks.

She made this known in Abuja while interacting with newsmen, stating that the commodity exchange bill when passed into law will enhance the productivity of the farmers in Nigeria and also boost the sector.

According to her, the bill will enhance the productivity of the farmers because after production they will not be forced to sell the produce due to lack of funds or storage facilities.

”It encourages warehousing which will enable the farmers deposit they commodities in an accredited warehouse,” she said.

Mrs Zaheera said at the warehouse a receipt would be given to the farmers called a ‘warehouse receipt’ .

She explained that the commodities exchanges play a central role in facilitating economic development especially by helping farmers to enhance their marketing and risk management capacity such as reducing their exposure to price and other production risks.

She said that the receipt would have all the details of the commodity deposited in the warehouse in case of any loan for a bank.

The NCE Chief Executive Officer said that with the receipt, the farmer can leave the commodity in the warehouse until the market price appreciate.

According to her, the farmer can use the receipt to collect loan of about 80 per cent of the value of the commodity deposited from a bank adding that the loans are short-term loans of three to six months.

Mrs. Zaheera said that by depositing their commodities in the warehouse, it has given the farmer three things which are storage facilities, money and liberty to sell they produce at the right time.

She said that to achieve such, the country must have legislation in place to protect the banks that would give out the loans.

According to the NCE boss, farmers will be arranged into groups to enable the exchange have the minimal quantity of commodity needed.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.