NCF schedules December annual congress, confirms new GM

As the year gradually winds down, the board of Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has scheduled their 2018 general congress in December after what appears like the last meeting of the year was held.

Making this known to Blueprint Sports in Abuja after NCF board’s meeting, President, Prof Yahaya Ukwuanya who gave insight into the various decisions reached at the meeting made it clear that so far the year under review has been eventful for the federation.

Ukwuanya further explained, “The board meeting was convened to look at the programmes we were able to carry out since this year began. Its been an eventful year. We recorded various landmarks including hosting the international cricket council qualifier A and African cricket T20 qualifier.

“We also discussed how this board will deploy competence in the area of administering the sport. We also look at the event how have remaining for the year of which National Sports Festival is part of.

“We have a number of critical engagements next year at the international. We also confirmed a new General Manager who has been acting for about one year now. He went through interview, conducted by the interview panel in line with required process and was found competent among other applicants. We are glad to have Mr Emeka Igwilo, a young man, an ex-Cricket Player and a master digress holder in administrator, coming on board fully

“We also engaged a data and finance Officer. We are in the electronic age and there ways data anf information are managed in this age. We hope that gentle perform as expected when he assumes office in November.

On the expected end of the congress, NCF Boss maintained, “At the end of the year, the full council will meet and will present the reasons why we took decisions we earlier took and we hope they will not defer.”

Earlier this year, the country’s National under-19 Men team doused all odds to win International Cricket Council U-19 world cup qualifier staged in South Africa.

After that feat, Nigeria’s long trek to the 2020 World Cup in that category got a huge boost as they establish qualification to division one immediately.

