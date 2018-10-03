NCF sets sight on more exploits, trains coaches, others

Current leadership of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has again set out strategic moves to strengthen the path of success after the country’s National under-19 Men team doused all odds to win International Cricket Council U-19 world cup qualifierstaged in South Africa recently.

After that feat, Nigeria’s long trek to the 2020 World Cup in that category got a huge boost as they establish qualification to division one immediately.

Determined to sustain the tempo, no fewer than 30 Participants including Coaches, Secretaries, Chairmen, National/ Regional/state development Managers, board members and Volunteers gathered in Abuja for a special seminar.

President of the federation, Prof.

Yahaya Ukwanyawho spoke on the import of the two-day event explained that the NCF was committed in developing the Game from grassroots with a hint that already there has been school competitions aimed at fishing put talents at the cradle.

According to him; “We have People of like minds who believe in the growth of Cricket in Nigeria.

We met and drew the roadmap for Nigerian cricket after our election and inauguration last year.” “At the moment, we have engaged senior facility Manger from South Africa, who was recommended to us by our parent body, ICC to advance and complete ongoing construction of our ovals in Abuja.

Top soil has been laid, water channel created.

What we are doing is to make sure everything is ready.

“We are working towards making sure the ovals are ready before this year’s National Sports Festival.

Whatever happens, if we can’t achieve the completion, we will ensure that it is ready by next year.

“That of Lagos is already 70% completed.

We are planning to lay the wickets of both Lagos and Abuja simultaneously so as to maximise the presence of the ICC Experts.

“For our training programme, we intend to hold it every year.

The first batch of Coaches has already gone to South Africa for training in preparation for certification as part of capacity building initiative.

The same effort will applicable to the umpires, Administrators and other Stakeholders involved in the day-to-day running of the sports.” Secretary of the federation, Taiwo Oriss who gave overview of NCF activities so far decried lack of adequate support for Nigeria Cricket but expressed optimism that with consistent development, the game would soon be ranked among category A Sports in Nigeria

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

