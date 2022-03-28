NCFRMI: ‘Suleiman-Ibrahim achieving much despite daunting challenges’

A civil society organisation, Guild of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Equity, Justice in Nigeria (GOCMEJ), has commended the Honourable Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, for her efforts in repositioning the Commission.

The group made the commendation in a statement issued in Abuja Monday by its president, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, stressing that Suleiman-Ibrahim had shown that “a lot can be done in bettering the lot of refugees and persons of concern, despite abundant changes.”

The statement read in part, “The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) under Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has domesticated different policies and programmes to effectively implement, initiate and facilitate constructive dialogue on migration, map-out sustainable strategies for migration activities as well as promote resilient migration governance in Nigeria.

“The NCFRMI is partnering and collaborating with CSOs, NGOs, CBOs and faith based organisations for migration development with the support of International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and other international partners to bring development to the grassroots and concerned persons.

“The civil society organisations are key partners in leveraging the Nigerian migration governance structure put in place by the dynamic leadership to aid policy formulation and implementation, and have continuously advocated for the proactive leadership shown by the federal commissioner who has remained a rallying factor for various humanitarian partners in the country.

“Migration governance in Nigeria has been on a continuous improvement basis since the expansion of the commission’s mandate via a presidential directive to include coordination of all migration- related matters in the country as well as the resettlement and orientation of IDPs in the country.”