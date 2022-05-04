NCFront holds national constitution reform dialogue May 12

The Nigeria Political Summit Group and the National Consultative Front (NCFront) Tuesday said arrangements had been concluded for a multi-stakeholder National Constitution Reform Dialogue on May 12.

Chairman, National Organising Committee of the group, Pat Utomi, said at a news conference in Lagos that flaws in the nation’s constitution were responsible for some of its challenges.

Utomi said the forthcoming confab on the constitutional future of Nigeria scheduled for Abuja, would involve eminent ethnic nationalities, religious leaders, political parties and the government.

“Our country needs a path to go forward. We think at this time that reasonable people should know that we need something fresh that can strengthen us.

“The journey to this dialogue began more than two years ago when we convened a dialogue to heal the wounds of Nigeria, and invited seventy accomplished elder statesmen.

“In 2021, we set up a committee to go to work on drafting a new constitution to place in the public arena for debate.

“With leadership from Olisa Agbakoba, Hakeem Baba Ahmed, and Rev. Fr. George Ehusani, we have hoped to provide a chance for more growth for the nation.”

He stated further that those warming up for the 2023 general elections do not seem to have their hands wrapped around the issues of how Nigerians can continue to live together in a way that advances the common good.

