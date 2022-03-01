NCMM and national development: A case study of Heritage professionals

The National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) plays a vital role in propelling the development of the country through tourism.

The Department of Monuments, Heritage, and Sites of the NCMM is made of trained professionals who manage, maintain, preserve, and create public awareness about heritage resources in Nigeria.

The heritage resources in Nigeria include historic buildings and landmarks, built environments landscapes, architectural works, works of monumental sculpture and painting, cave inscriptions and dwellings (cultural heritage). Physical/biological sites or geological/photographically sites such as forests, rivers, springs, caves, craters etc are termed natural heritage.

Currently in Nigeria, the NCMM has declared about sixty-five (65) of these heritage properties as national monuments with two (2) of these enlisted as United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) world heritage sites. These are Osun Osogbo sacred grove in Oshogbo Ogun State and Sukur cultural landscape in Sukur, Adamawa state.

World heritage sites

The world heritage sites have been recognised by UNESCO as having cultural, historical, and scientific, education and other forms of significance which are of Outstanding Universal Value (OOU) and are therefore considered to go beyond national boundaries and to be of importance to humanity.

The World Heritage Sites (WHS) are the most frequently visited sites by tourists from all over the world. Heritage professionals are the persons with formal, academic, or professional training to manage, preserve and protect these sites and landscapes so that the public can enjoy themselves for years to come.

Without the heritage professionals who manage, maintain, and preserve these sites by providing guidance on heritage issues and formulating strategies to manage them, the country’s natural heritage would be neglected and lost, thereby loosing our identity as a nation. This is not a welcome development for the country because a country that do not know her past and present history cannot properly document and present them. Also, such country will not have any heritage resource to present to future generation and this would inhibit tourism as a source of revenue generation for the nation.

Heritage professionals

The Heritage Professionals are saddled with the responsibility of developing ways to make these sites known and accessible to visitors/tourists from within and outside the country by ensuring high standard of customer service as well as ensuring that there is adequate health and safety measures in place for visitor to these sites.

They also write reports on policies and procedures, market documents and interpretive materials to make visits enjoyable and understandable. The Heritage Professionals manage budgets and carry out strategic planning for the maintenance of the historic sites by securing funds from external sources through liaising with agencies such as funding bodies, professional associations, other heritage organisations, tourist bodies and regional development agencies to deliver co-funded and joint venture projects.

They also collaborate with the communities where these sites are located to by sensitizing them of the fact that these sites are integral part of their history/culture as a people and constitute their past, present and future identity, hence they should be involved in protecting, preserving and maintaining these sites.

A boom in other commercial activities

Tourists who visit these heritage sites usually pay entrance fees before they are allowed access to these sites and when these sites are well conserved, protected and maintained, these fees can serve as a means of generating revenue for the nation. In addition, the influx of tourists from within and outside the country would lead to a boom in other commercial activities in the hosting community which will lead to financial upsurge, there would be more employment opportunities for the people in business like catering & hotel services. Arts and crafts, textiles etc. Local dishes and the rich history of the people would be showcased to the world, exchange of goods and services would be on the rise which would in turn lead to fast development of these areas and the nation at large. There would be growth in the economy; housing, education, research, media etc would have positive influence because of these tourist activities.

Tourism also attracts external investments as well as maintaining existing businesses of all types aside the tourism related ones. As a result of these activities, the people become proud of their local history/culture thereby having the pride of place and international recognition/prestige those around the World Heritage Sites (WHS).

Educating the community heads, rulers and the people generally

The Heritage Professionals play a great role in the management of these sites by educating the community heads, rulers and the people generally on the values of these sites i.e the educational, religious, spiritual, historical, cultural and economic values; how important they are and what may cause dangers to these sites e.g natural factors like flooding, earthquake and other agents of denudation.

Other risks include extreme weather conditions as well as human factors/activities such as riots, warfare, fire outbreak, encroachment etc. all these aforementioned factors pose dangers to these heritage sites and proper education would put all hands-on deck in protecting and supporting the effort of government through the NCMM (in preserving and maintaining these sites).

In conclusion, Heritage is like the government of nations which is a continuum, therefore as long as nations exists, and the world at large exists, the subject of heritage will continue to be relevant and important to humanity. This is to say that heritage professionals would always be relevant in the development of the nation through the cultural sector which has high prospect’s in generating funds for a nation through tourism if properly developed and harnessed.

Mr Onisokien is of the Department of Monuments, Heritage, and Sites (National Museum, Lagos)