NCoS appoints Maiyaki new FCT Controller

The Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Ahmed Ja’afaru has appointed Abdul-Rahman Maiyaki as the new Controller in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command.



A statement by the FCT command’s spokesman, Chukwuedo Humphrey, Wednesday in Abuja, said the appointment was sequel to the elevation of the erstwhile Controller Mustapha Atta to the rank of Assistant Controller General of Correctional Service (ACGCS) and subsequent posting to the operations unit of the Service’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

The statement said the new FCT controller of Corrections, Maiyaki who hailed from Niger state until recently was a directing staff at the Correctional Staff College in Kaduna.

The statement added that “He has also headed the kotonKarfe custodial center, Kogi state and was the United Nations facility commander in Bor, South Sudan.



“During the handing over ceremony on Monday 31st August 2020, Controller Maiyaki disclosed that he hopes to build on the goodwill and development strides of the Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed and to replicate same in ensuring that the FCT is peaceful and secured.”

Related

No tags for this post.