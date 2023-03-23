NCoS destroys prohibited items worth over N150m

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) said it has destroyed confiscated items from various Custodial Centers across the country worth over One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (₦150,000,000) at the national headquarters, Abuja.

A statement released Thursday in Abuja by the Service spokesman, Abubakar Danladi Umar, said the prohibited items which were seized over time via the measures and routine search of cells by officers and men of the Service includes cell phones, sim cards, laptops, hard drugs, power banks and other electronic devises considered as contraband for inmates in custody.

The statement said: “The Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Haliru Nababa FICMC, MFR, mni before setting the items ablaze said this is in fulfillment of Sections 51 & 52 of the Service Standing Orders (SO), he thereafter thanked the Officers for their display of professionalism and assured the general public that the Service will not relent in efforts, towards ridding all Custodial Centers of prohibited items.

“Nababa further stressed that searching of cells will be a continuous exercise to ensure that inmates in Custody comply with standard operating procedures which give room for rehabilitation and Reformatory Programmes to thrive.”

Umar said the NCoS boss stated further that returning the inmates back to the society as self-sustained persons and employers of labour is paramount in the agenda of the Service at this time.

