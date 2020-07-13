NCoS empowers ex-inmates in Enugu

Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has empowered three of its freed inmates with occupational training and tools to enable them make a difference in the society.

The freed and empowered inmates are Mr. Uche Utobo, who learnt tailoring, Mr. Ifeanyi Aguwagu, who learnt welding works and Mr. Sunday James, who learnt carpentry.

Presenting the exceptionally talented ex-inmates and their occupational tools to newsmen in Enugu Sunday, Mr. Joseph Emelue, controller of Correctional Service in Enugu state, said the gesture was a routine of the NCoS.

Emelue noted that it was to ensure that freed inmates contribute meaningfully to community and national development.

He said: “The NCoS is always positive about these exceptionally freed inmates that have been trained, re-oriented and empowered with occupational tools to face the world.

“Our service is that of rehabilitation whereby ex-offenders are actually reformed and equipped with skills to be able to live a law abiding and self-sustaining lives as they are discharged. That is what we are seeing here today.’’