NCP counsels Emefiele on focus, professionalism

The National Chairman of National Conscience Party (NCP) Dr. Yunusa Tanko has advised the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele not to be distracted from his responsibility by those dragging him to into politics.

The party in a statement by Omole Olusegun, special assistant to its national chairman, said Emefiele’s silence to the viral video circulating round the social media to contest for president showed a veiled approval of the antics of the detractors who are bent on derailing the CBN governor from ensuring that the Nigerian economy remains vibrant.

Tanko therefore called on the Godwin Emefiele campaign video backers as being circulated in the social media for over two weeks now, to deny the video or allow the CBN helmsman to focus on his job.

“We call on Emefiele to focus on his banking profession, which he has tried very much to improve Nigeria economy since he was appointed CBN governor,” the party stated.

The party also called on well-meaning Nigerians to vote competence, stability by queuing behind any Nigerian with visible empathy and shun religious, sectional and ethnic sentiments as they embrace equity, fairness and justice in the interest of a greater Nigeria.

“We advise all Nigerians to go and get there permanent voter cards (PVC), as their vote is their power,” the party stated.