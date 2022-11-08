NCPC 2022 pilgrimage bid opening: We’ll do it better – Pam 

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has given the assurance that the Commission would “get it better in the 2022 Pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Jordan, Rome and Greece.”

According to a press statement issued by the Commisson’s media and public relations unit, Rev Pam gave the assurance Monday at the financial bid opening process which was held at the NCPC Conference hall.

“The essence of the bidding is not just about the opening of it, but majorly has to do with services given to distinguished Nigerians who have paid their money to be used judiciously while on pilgrimage to the Holy land and should receive good and quality services.,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that for the past two years, “some service deliveries have been very successful, especially the Commission’s maiden pilgrimage to Jordan.”

“We were able to deliver to Nigerians who were proud of NCPC; today, the story is still fresh in the hearts of Nigerians that they received a red carpet reception in Jordan; five star hotels were used, the food was tasty and airbuses used were sound and good.”

Rev. Pam, however, regretted that the last pilgrimage to Rome had many challenges and hitches “which must be worked on going forward,” adding that it was an experience NCPC would never wish to have in its entire history.

“It is on this basis that the bidding exercise must be looked into carefully.”