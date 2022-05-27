NCPC airlifts over 150 pilgrims to Rome

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) airlifted no fewer than 200 intending pilgrims from Adamawa state to Rome on May 23, 2022, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

According to a press statement issued by the Commission’s information officer, Kande Ibrahim, this is the first batch of intending pilgrims to be airlifted to Rome.

It indicated that the federal commissioner representing the North-east on the NCPC Board, Rev. Jidda Gelengu, speaking on the airlift and pilgrimage to Rome advised the Adamawa state intending pilgrims to “be good ambassadors of faith and Nigeria.

He urged them to “represent Nigeria and the Church well,” advising them to be law-abiding and to fulfil all requirements.

He disclosed that the intending pilgrims would be airlifted in two batches to Rome through the Ethiopian Airline and Qatar Airways.

Also speaking, the director of mobilisation, Mr. Chris Udegbunam, described the journey as “a sacred one,” stressing that “intending pilgrims will experience and see some of the things the Holy Bible spoke about.”

He said the intending pilgrims were likely to have an audience with the Pope at the Vatican.

