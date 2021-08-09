NCPC approves Jordan for Christian pilgrimage

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has disclosed that the Commission has approved the Kingdom of Jordan as one of its pilgrimage destination nations.

A press statement issued by Mary Gana of the media relations unit of the Commission, Monday, said Rev Pam made this known when he paid courtesy visit to the Minister of Tourism and Antiques, His Excellency Mr. Nayef Alfayez at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiques, Amman, Jordan.

The executive secretary explained that the federal government had saddled the Commission with the responsibility of taking Christian pilgrims to the Holy Sites around the world, noting that, “The Commission in the past had three pilgrimage destinations which is Israel, Rome and Greece but now Jordan has been officially added to our pilgrimage destinations. This is only possible because you opened your doors to us.”

The NCPC boss thanked the Minister for all the support and co-operation the Jordanian Government had accorded them to ensure a hitch free pilgrimage, especially in the area of visa procurement, admonishing that, “Every promise you made to us in the area of Visa procurement you kept to your words and we are grateful

He further thanked his host for the red carpet reception the Jordanian government accorded the first batch of Nigeria pilgrims, who arrived Jordan on the 25th of July, 2021, stressing: “The reception you gave us was overwhelming; we saw another Nigeria in Jordan because we felt at home.”

The NCPC helmsman informed that the first and second batch of Pilgrims who came to Jordan had arrived Nigeria and their testimonies about their pilgrimage experiences was great.

He affirmed that a new bilateral relationship has been established between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Jordan, saying Nigeria is open to learn from Jordan in the area of information technology and agriculture because according to him, “Nigeria has so much to learn from Jordan and Jordan has a lot to learn from Nigeria, too.”

In his response, the Minister of Tourism and Antiques, Mr. Nayef Alfayez thanked the Executive Secretary and his team for their visit. He commended the Nigeria government and the NCPC boss for considering the Holy sites in Jordan as a viable pilgrimage destination.

Mr. Alfayez explained that the greatest value they had cherished as a nation is the peaceful co-existence between the Christians and the Muslims; explaining that, “We work together as brother and we accept each other not minding our religious differences.”

He informed that the Jordanian Government and the Ministry of Tourism will do everything possible for NCPC to experience a hitch free and a successful pilgrimage exercise. In his words, “we are ready to clear any obstacle to make this year’s pilgrimage exercise great”.

In his remarks, the Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, His Excellency, Amb. Faruk Yabo thanked the Minister of Tourism and Antiques for their cooperation and support to this success of the pilot scheme pilgrimage.