NCPC asks youth to shun criminal activities

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged the youth to shun criminality and instead be good ambassadors of their communities.

He made the call Sunday at a mega service/welcoming home fellowship in his honour by the Assemblies of God Church, Sot-Gyek, Jos South local government area of Plateau state.

He said: “I expect all the youth in this community to shun criminality and be good ambassadors of this community in particular and Nigeria in general. I urged you to work hard and close divisions and be bridge-builders. I assure you that as long as God has remembered me, He would surely raise you to become responsible people in the society. I promise to make his community proud. I am in a battle field and I need your prayers.”

Rev. Pam appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy of the appointment out of the millions of Nigerians who would have wished to be appointed as the executive secretary of NCPC.

He equally appreciated the Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, for standing by him and for recommending him for the appointment.