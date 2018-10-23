NCPC begins 2018 pilgrimage to Israel, Nov 24

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission

(NCPC), Tor Uja, says the commission will commence the 2018 pilgrimage

to Israel on November 24.

Uja made this known yesterday at the Living Faith Church, Goshen City,

Keffi, Nassarawa state during the 2018 Training and Orientation for

the Federal Medical team selected for the 2018 pilgrimage.

He said the commission had been holding strategic meetings with all

stakeholders involved in the Pilgrimage Operations to ensure that in

2018, the exercise is hitch free and rewarding.

The NCPC boss said the commission was trying its best to make sure

that the cost of Pilgrimage was affordable.

“NCPC is not making profit out of Pilgrimage. N680, 000 is the cost of

a pilgrim to Jerusalem, Israel and back. It covers both to and fro

airfare, visa processing, all forms of insurance, tour of Holy Sites,

hotels accommodation and feeding.

“A second category is for those who want to go to Rome in addition and

it goes for N870, 000,” he said.

Uja explained that the federal medical team were selected strictly on

merit and they did not have to know anybody to help them.

According to him, the team was selected with the blind eyes of

justice, but with open eyes of merit.

He urged the team to give maximum medical attention to all pilgrims.

The cleric also emphasised on the need to sustain and improve on the

previous pilgrimage records of zero mortality and reduced absconding,

in the 2018 pilgrimage.

(NAN)

