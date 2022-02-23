NCPC begins screening of intending pilgrims for 2021/2022 pilgrimage

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has begun the screening of intending pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 2021 general and 2022 Easter pilgrimage exercise to Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

According to the executive secretary of the Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, this is the first screening exercise for the 2021 general and 2022 Easter pilgrimage.

“FCT is the first set of intending pilgrims to be screened and you will also be the first to experience Israel and Jordan in the history of pilgrimage in Nigeria. The Commission has designed this year’s pilgrimage to be spiritually impactful and transforming so that pilgrims will come back and positively impact the lives of others around them,” he said.

He urged intending pilgrims not to abscond under the disguise of pilgrimage, even as he advised them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

“Do not hide under the cover of pilgrimage to abscond; Nigeria is a country with a lot of opportunities. The Commission has put on ground lots of mechanisms to checkmate and make abscondment impossible. We recorded zero abscondment during the 2020 pilgrimage exercise to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The zero abscondment recorded in the 2020 pilgrimage exercise has boosted the image of NCPC and Nigeria as a whole.”

Speaking earlier, the FCT permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, who was represented by FCT director of administration, Mr. Samuel Udoh, noted that “pilgrimage is a spiritual exercise that requires concentration.”

“As you embark on this journey you will discover that Christianity is not a fiction, but all that you have read in the Bible will become a reality to you,” said.