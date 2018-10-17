NCPC boss charges Nigerians on pilgrim investment

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Uja Tor Uja, has said that “anybody investing in a pilgrim is making an investment that will turn Nigeria around.” He said this recently in Abuja during a strategic meeting of Board Members with Chairmen and Secretaries of States Christian Pilgrim Welfare Boards (SCPWBS) and representatives of the Ground Handlers and Air Carrier in preparation for this year’s November-December pilgrimage to Israel, Rome and Greece.

Uja said Christian pilgrimage journey to the Holy Sites “has a lifetime spiritual and development impact on the life of every Christian who undertakes it and so the need to deliberately and consciously invest in it as an individual, leader of a group and as a nation.” “Sometimes, we think the human being is made only or much more of matter and not of the spiritual and so we neglect the spiritual.

If you neglect the spiritual, you are creating a catastrophe for the physical.

We can see that it is very great to sponsor pilgrimage because it changes people, it builds people, and most importantly, it enhances lives.

Pilgrimage enables people visit and bring back something positive that remains with them for life for an all-round development of our nation,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “As we prepare for 2018 pilgrimage, let us provide things that are lacking, rebuild things that are broken down, re-arrange things that could be made better, and ensure that pilgrimage every time it is undertaken, produces something progressive, something glorious and above all, something very spiritual for our people.

We should move beyond being religious to being godly, advance beyond being church goers to being the expression of faith in Christ that makes people a changed people, a people of leadership capacity and finally, a people of spiritual content.” Also speaking, the chairman of NCPC Board, Rev.

Yomi Kasala, said the meeting with “these key players and stakeholders became apt so as to have very robust interactive sessions to see how best to deliver services that will ensure that pilgrims have a great experience while on pilgrimage for the 2018 November – December.”

