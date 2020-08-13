NCPC Boss gets Sir Ahmadu Bello’s Distinguished Leadership award

The executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has been honoured with Sir Ahmadu Bello (Sardauna) Distinguished Leadership award as an Icon of Nation Building.

Speaking during the presentation of the award, the national president of the

Northern Youth Association of Nigeria (NYAN), Comrade Godiya Adams, commended Rev. Pam for his positive contributions and commitment on social security, youth and human development.

Adams said: “We are not ignorant of your unblemished records and antecedents; you are a man who has been so friendly and has empowered the youth because you found solace in us. Your unadulterated values of humility, hard work, integrity and utmost patriotism have been our source of motivation and moral upbringing.”

He congratulated the NCPC Boss for his appointment, saying that the youth association was “strongly in support of your administration and is standing by you.”

In his response, the NCPC boss thanked the association for the award, saying, “I know I have got many awards, but this specifically is very important to me; it goes with my yearning heart’s desire, it tells that the little efforts I am giving back to the country, some people, somewhere, somehow have been watching and you are able to recognise them by giving me this award. I’ll return this award to the NCPC and President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed me as the executive secretary of NCPC.”

He urged the youth to, as leaders of tomorrow, exercise a little more patience, adding, “A lot of youth are being destroyed today by people who do not have their future in mind. A great result will come and part of it might even come when

you are very old, but the most important part of it is for you to be patient.”

Rev. Pam said his administration would ensure that pilgrimage “is more spiritual and developmental by reviving and injecting youth pilgrimage,” adding that there were lots of benefits attached to embarking on Holy pilgrimage.