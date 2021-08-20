NCPC boss leads pilgrims on prayers for Nigeria

The executive-secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has led Nigeria Christian pilgrims in Jordan on a marathon prayer against the current security, economic and political woes in Nigeria.

Pam, who led the prayer congress in Jordan, during a service at Mount Nebo, with Pilgrims from Plateau, Bauchi, Enugu, Lagos, Benue, Gombe, Kogi and Osun states, affirmed that there would be peace in Nigeria after this Pilgrimage, saying that, without love, tolerance for one another, there will be no peace and development in Nigeria.

Rev. Pam expressed gratitude to God that the intercession prayer offered by Nigerians since the pilgrimage started is yielding result in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

He said: “Because of the good report, because of the good testimonies that people are receiving in Nigeria about the pilgrims, people are willing to come over here to pray for the prosperity of our nation. This pilgrimage is very important and significant to Nigeria, especially because of what our country is currently facing, what we are doing here is intercession for our country.

”I want you to know that we are here on a serious business of intercession for our dear country Nigeria. It is as a result of our intercession in this pilgrimage that we are recording more successful stories in the country.

“God is with us and we will win the battle. I believe that the battle has already been won; we will only wait for the physical manifestation.

”We can develop ideas from what we have seen here in Jordan, that can help develop our country, Nigerians are performing wonders in every continent of the world.

“We can channel this energy to Nigeria, develop it, empower our youths and make the country a giant again.”

The Senior Special Adviser to the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Testimony Onifade said God was taking Nigeria out of captivity.

