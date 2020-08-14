NCPC boss Pam asks state pilgrimage leaders to work with NCPC

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has stressed the need for good working relationships between the Commission and the states’ Christian Pilgrim Welfare Boards.

He stated this Thursday in Lagos during a strategic meeting with chairmen and secretaries of the Boards.

According to a press statement issued Friday by the Commission’s head of media, Celestine Toruka, the meeting which had as its theme “Creating an inclusive Governance Atmosphere” was the first in the series of such meetings to be attended by the NCPC boss since his assumption of office on July 7, this year.

He said he was at the zone to engage stakeholders to enable him to know their progress, challenges and way forward.

“We are actually here to engage with the stakeholders of various states of the six geo political zones,” he said, and bemoaned the situation where most states “do not have properly constituted Boards.”

Rev. Pam said he would meet with the governors of the affected states to address the situation, adding that “a functional Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board in place would help to organise seamless pilgrimage programmes.”

He also said part of his agenda would be to seek effective collaboration with church leaders, adding that he was happy with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for their support and solidarity since his assumption of office.

“If there is anything we need now it is peace-building as NCPC is the only Christian faith-based agency that has direct links with the Presidency and the Church.