NCPC boss Pam buries mother Feb 19

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has disclosed that the remains his mother, Ngo Zimi Pam, would be committed to mother earth on February 19, 2022.

This was contained in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja by the Commission’s head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka.

According to the statement, the NCPC boss made the disclosure in his residence in Abuja, while playing host to the director of communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuku.

It indicated that Pam said the death of his mother was very painful “because I have been paying condolences to people, and I know the importance of paying condolences, but I did not know how painful it is to lose one’s mother.”

“You have been promoting our activities locally and internationally through the Catholic Television. Indeed, we are most grateful to have such coverage from you. The Catholic Church is more of a family to me and the Commission and the Catholic Church have a lot to do together,” he told Fr. Alumuku.

Earlier, Fr. Alumuku said he was in the NCPC boss’ house to show brotherly love to him over his mother’s demise.

The cleric prayed to God to comfort the family and grant the soul of Mama Ngo Zimi Pam eternal rest.