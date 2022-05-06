NCPC boss Pam inspects Yola Internal airport for 2021 pilgrimage…Thumbs up Gov Fintiri for ‘good leadership’ 

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, on Thursday inspected the facilities at the Yola International Airport in preparation for the 2021 main pilgrimage Exercise to Israel, Jordan, and Rome.

Pam, while meeting with the airport officials, said he was at the airport to ascertain the level of preparedness of the airport officials and to make sure that the facilities were in good shape for the Commission’s forthcoming pilgrimage exercise.

This was contained in a statement issued by the media unit of the commission in Abuja Thursday.

Rev. Pam said Adamawa pilgrims would be the first to be airlifted from Nigeria to Rome and, therefore, he was in the city to ensure that all was on ground at the airport.

He also commended the Adamawa state governor for the efforts he had put in place to ensure peace and safety of his people, saying, “We must appreciate Governor Fintiri, who is the chief shepherd of the state, because without good leadership there would have been no peace within the state.”

Earlier, the airport manager, Malam Dan Musa, who was represented by the airport’s Chief of Security (ACOS, Mr. Dali Danawi Jackson, disclosed that there were a few challenges at the airport, but that he was delighted that the state government had promised to address them.

He assured that the airport officials would do their best to ensure that the challenges were addressed to enable intending pilgrims to be airlifted from the airport.

