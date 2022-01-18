NCPC boss Pam loses mum

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has announced the passing away to glory of his mother, Ngo Zimi Pam, who, according to him, slept in the Lord on January 15, 2022, at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital (JUTH), after a protracted illness.

This was contained in a prAdoyi M. Abess statement issued by the Commission’s head of media and public relations, Celestin Toruka, in Abuja.

The statement added that the late Mrs. Ngo Zimi Pam hailed from Tahei village of Gyel District, Jos South local government area of Plateau state.

“While on earth, she was a devoted Christian and a community leader,” the statement read in part.