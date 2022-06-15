NCPC boss Pam pleads with Nigerians to shun hate speech

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged Nigerians to desist from hate speech “especially at this critical time in our nation’s life.”

According to a press statement issued by Mary Gana of the media and public relations unit, Rev. Pam made the call Tuesday when the executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

He noted that the country “is in a critical time and we need to be mindful of the things we say.”

“Words are powerful; they can build or destroy a nation. The Nigeria media has played a great role in information dissemination; they have always aired the activities of the Commission and have countered fake news, especially on social media. Journalism is not only an expression of opinion, but a profession that speaks life,” he said.

He promised that the Commission would work with the Union and support them in every way possible “because we are partners in progress.”

Speaking earlier, the Union’s national president, Mr. Chris Isiguzo, thanked the NCPC boss for receiving him and his team despite his busy schedule and commended him for his selfless service to the nation.

“It is on record that your honesty and hard work have contributed in restoring probity, transparency and accountability to the Commission within a short time,” Isiguzo said.

