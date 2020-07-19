NCPC boss Pam seeks govs’ support for enhanced pilgrimage

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has solicited the support of the nation’s governors for better Christian Pilgrimage exercise.

Rev. Pam made the request recently when he played host to the governor of Ekiti state, who is also the chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who paid him a congratulatory visit in Abuja.

This was contained in a press statement issued Saturday by the Commission’s head of media, Celestine Toruka, an assistant director.

The NCPC boss told the governor that though he was discouraged with what he met on ground on assumption of office, his visit had made him strong again, “especially the fact that most Christian governors in the South-east have not been supporting pilgrimage activities.”

He said “pilgrimage has become one of the ways to develop our people offers a unique opportunity for our people to be exposed by travelling outside the country and coming back with an experience of a life time.”

Rev. Pam further sought the governor’s support in order to complete the NCPC new headquarters building at the Central Business District, Abuja, adding that its completion would settle the issue of office space for staff.

“I believe in the unity of this country and I have worked in every northern state in Nigeria promoting peace, unity and inter-faith harmony,” the NCPC boss said.

He urged the governor use his platform to put NCPC on a pedestal to move the Commission forward, saying “being the first executive governor and the chairman of the Governors’ Forum to visit NCPC, we assure you that this place will shine for us to see.”

He commended Fayemi for the development strides that had taken place in Ekiti state under his transformational leadership.

Earlier, Governor Fayemi thanked the Almighty God for his appointment, commending President Muhammadu Buhari for “making an appointment that is pleasing to God and the entire Christendom.”

Fayemi said NCPC helmsman was “the Chosen one,” adding that his activities over the years were exemplary and advised him to continue to build bridges and promote peace and harmony.

He expressed his immense gratitude to “Mr. President for giving the nation an executive secretary that is knowledgeable in spirituality.”

The governor also advised the NCPC boss to consider the option of effective advocacy to reach out to the people “so that the people of means could support others to go on pilgrimage.”

He assured the NCPC boss that governors would give him the support needed to ease the challenges associated with pilgrimage.