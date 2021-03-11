NCPC boss Pam takes pilgrimage sensitisation to Ortom

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, on Thursday paid a sensitisation visit to the Benue state governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, in Makurdi.

This was contained in a press statement issued Wednesday by the Commission’s media.

According to the release, the NCPC boss was in the state to seek more sponsorship of pilgrims to the Holy Land.

“I am glad to seek your support for the pilgrimage of 2020. NCPC being the apex Christian faith-based agency is being used to evangelise on the importance of Christian pilgrimage to the Holy Land. The Commission is a divine institution and we are here on the basis of divinity. Pilgrimage adds to our faith as Christians and encourages us to live a morally transformed life,” Rev. Pam said in the statement.

He commended the governor for his continued support for Christian Pilgrimage and further solicited his support for the Commission’s North-central zonal office which comprises Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Niger and Kwara states.

Responding, the governor congratulated the NCPC boss for his “well-deserved appointment,” saying he was “highly qualified to serve as the executive secretary of NCPC having meritoriously served in various capacities at different levels in the zones and at the national level as a church leader.”

“Apart from the physical, it also has spiritual importance which is more important than anything else. You have the dual responsibility to unite the church by virtue of your office.

“Benue state is predominantly a Christian state and will do everything possible to advance the cause of NCPC and Christian pilgrimage. I urge all well-meaning Benue indigenes to encourage and sponsor Christians who may not be able to sponsor themselves to the Holy Land.

“We want to assure you that we will stand by you and we will continue to pray for you,” Ortom said.

The NCPC boss was accompanied on the visit by the director of operations, Rev. Amos Yohanna; the director of mobilisation, Mr. Chris Udegbunam; the head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka; the head of security, Hosea Allahbamu, and the head of protocol, Mrs. Charlene Makai.

