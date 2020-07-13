NCPC boss Pam tasks Plateau leaders on unity, devt

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has challenged Plateau state politicians, religious leaders and traditional rulers to close their ranks and “forge a common front for the unity and development of the state” under the present dispensation.

He said aid it was when the people were divided that it would not be possible for them to woo federal presence collectively for the good of the people of Plateau state.

The NCPC boss, who stated this at the weekend in Jos during a reception held in his honour by friends and well-wishers, said he was humbly touched that despite the several names that were taken before President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration for the position of the executive secretary of the Commission, the president resolved to pick him.

He gave the assurance that he would deliver on the assignment by making the Commission “a rallying point for all Nigerians.”

He called on his Berom kinsmen to appreciate Governor Simon Lalong for nominating him for the job, and appreciated former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon for supporting him, saying he was humbled by the belief and trust Christian leaders had on him.

According to him, henceforth, churches would be encouraged to see NCPC as their own by way of sponsoring their members to go on Christian pilgrimage to the Holy Land instead of relying on the government to sponsor them.

Pam, who was also a guest preacher at the Assemblies of God Church, Jos, on Sunday, advised Christians to rely on God “who by divine order has what it takes to single out anybody for promotion.”