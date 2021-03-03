NCPC boss Pam thumbs up Air Peace Airlines for efficient service

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has commended Air Peace Airlines for their efficient service.

According to a press statement issued Wednesday by the Commission’s head of media, Celestine Toruka, the Commission’s boss gave the commendation in his office in Abuja Tuesday when he received in the audience the chief executive officer of Air Peace Airlines, Mr. Allen Onyema.

“Air Peace Airlines remains one of the most efficient private airlines in Nigeria. Pilgrimage is about the airlift of pilgrims to the Holy Land. Therefore, air carriers are critical stakeholders in pilgrimage operations. I thank you for your desire to partner with the Commission. We are happy to partner with you in the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land,” the statement read in part.

Rev. Pam described Onyema as “a man of peace who has done fantastically well in peace-building,” disclosing that the Commission would be organising a Christian Leaders Peace Summit in Enugu on March 12, 2021, for the South-east.

Earlier, Mr. Onyema commended the NCPC boss for his track record of excellence over the years, describing him as “a role model for the youth, and embodiment of true nationalism.”

He said he was in the Commission to explore ways of collaboration in order to make Nigerian pilgrims “come closer to God by participating in the airlift of pilgrims in the Holy Land.”

According to him, the Israeli government is working to ensure that Air Peace Airlines has direct flight to Israel.

“I support pilgrimage; it brings you closer to God. Pilgrimage is something we support, and we are going to make it easy. I call on the nation’s youth to embrace peace and celebrate those things that bring us together,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.