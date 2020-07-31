NCPC boss Pam urges FCT CAN to partner pilgrims board

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has charged the FCT Christian Association of Nigeria to collaborate with the FCT Christians Pilgrims Welfare Board.

He made the call recently in Abuja when the FCT CAN leadership paid him a courtesy visit, saying, “I am making a specific call to you to add more collaboration now that I am on board, take FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board to be your own.”

Rev. Pam gave the assurance that he would operate an open door policy, saying, “Feel free to come to me; as you can see I am operating an open door policy, without open door policy, executives will miss a lot because we get advice from the people.”

He commended the FCT CAN for their “strong contributions towards the work of Christ and most especially in the northern parts of the country,” stressing that “your contributions to the crisis area have spoken well of you, particularly where there are persecutions of Christians.”

He appreciated them for the visit, saying that “your coming has shown that I have been accepted by my own people.”

Earlier, the chairman of FCT CAN, Rev. Jonah Samson, congratulated Pam for his appointment and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for considering him worthy of the slot.

Rev. Samson said the FCT CAN was ready to support the NCPC boss, encouraging him to call on them “when the need arises” for the needed support.