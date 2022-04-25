NCPC boss tasks FG, Plateau govt on Bassa LG security situation 

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has called on the federal and Plateau state governments to intervene in the security situation in Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

He made the call in Kwall, Bassa local government Sunday during a courtesy visit on the member representing Jos North and Bassa Federal Constituency, Musa Agah.

This was contained in a press statement issued Sunday by the Commission’s head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka.

It indicated that Rev. Pam noted that it was time the government handled the security situation in the local government, adding that the fragile security situation in the area had put fears in the minds of the people, especially farmers who could no longer go to their farms.

He also enjoined the youth to organise themselves very well by forming a local security network that would help to maintain peace in the area.

The NCPC boss congratulated the newly elected member of the House of Representatives for his victory at the recent bye-election and thanked God for saving him and his wife from the hands of bandits.

“You will continue to overcome and be victorious. Life is full of trials, but God will see you through,” he said.

Responding, Agah thanked the NCPC boss for coming to congratulate and commiserate with him, describing him as “a leader with so many caps; very detribilised statesman.”

He called on the NCPC boss to use his good offices to speak truth to power because, according to him, “a lot of things must be done.”

In a related development, the NCPC boss paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry Pam, who was received by a representative of the family, Elder Bitrus Nabasu and the widow of the late NBS boss, Mrs. Harry, extolled the qualities of the late Harry for his selfless service to humanity.

