NCPC boss thumbs up Plateau clerics for peace initiatives

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has commended church leaders for their invaluable role in peace keeping on the Plateau, especially during the last crisis in Jos, the state capital

He said his visit to them was to re-awaken their consciousness on the forthcoming local government polls in the state slated for Saturday, stressing the need for peace to reign before and after the election.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Commission’s head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka.

According to the NCPC boss, power comes from God that whoever emerges as winner in the election should be magnanimous in victory.

He charged the heads of denominations to ensure that the message of peace was relayed and communicated to their followers, urging them to ensure that they encouraged their members to come out on Election Day to cast their votes.

Rev Pam disclosed that as a stakeholder in the Plateau project, he would continue to do everything “humanly possible to ensure that peace is restored on the Plateau and a lasting peace restored in Jos city.”

In his remarks, the Catholic Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev. (Dr.) Ishaya Audu, commended Rev. Pam for the good work he “is doing at NCPC and his unrelenting and selfless peace-building efforts across the country.”

Similarly, the ECWA president, Rev. Stephen Panya, assured the NCPC boss that they would continue to support the efforts of the government and all peace- loving Nigerians to pursue peace.

“We will pursue peace in line with the injunction of God so that Plateau will experience peace. You have our full backing and support; you are there as an ambassador of the Church of God, we will never want you to fail. What you are doing is beyond your job description as NCPC boss,” he said.