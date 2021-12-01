NCPC boss to northern Christian elders: Nigeria’s unity non-negotiable

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has noted that the country’s unity was non-negotiable “as such there would be a need to work together to build the country as one.”

According to a press statement issued by the Commission’s head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka, the NCPC boss stated this when he received members of the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) in Abuja Tuesday.

Rev. Pam, according to the statement, advised Christians to work on uniting the church, saying, “If the church is united, the whole country would be united.”

He said NCPC “which is the only apex Christian faith-based agency which has direct links with the Presidency and the Church is saddled with the responsibility of organising and co-coordinating Christian pilgrimage to the Holy Land.”

“NOSCEF is a leadership with a vision, elders are the gate-keepers in the Community and without Elders, the city would be porous,” he said.

He further charged the Elders to encourage Christians to participate in politics, noting that “we still have a lot to do in terms of awareness and meetings in the Church to encourage believers to be strong.”

He assured the Elders of his support towards their youth empowerment programme.

Earlier, the chairman of the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), Elder, Ejoga Inalegwu, appreciated the executive secretary for identifying with the Elders Forum.

Inalegwu solicited the assistance of the NCPC boss to make the youth empowerment scheme a huge success.