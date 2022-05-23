NCPC media boss Toruka loses mother in-law

The Head of Media and Public Relations, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Celestine Toruka, has announced the loss of his mother in-law, Mrs. Felicia Nnoli, who passed away on April 21, 2022, in Jos, the Plateau state capital, at the age of 75 years after a protracted illness.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Commission’s media unit Sunday in Abuja.

The statement indicated that the late Mrs. Nnoli lived a well-fulfilled life in Christ; “was well-loved by her cronies because of her uncommon Spartan lifestyle which endeared her to many.”

It stated further that Mrs. Nnoli, a devout Catholic and opinion leader of high repute, hailed from Enugu-Umuonyia in Orumba South local government area of Anambra state.

“The burial arrangement as announced by the family reveals that Service of Songs would be held on June 23, 2022, with a requiem Mass at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Jos, while her remains will be laid to rest at her country home – Umuojum Amanasa Umuchu in Aguata LGA of Anambra state on July 8, 2022.

“She is survived by her children, in-laws, grandchildren, brothers and sisters and relatives,’ the statement read in part.

