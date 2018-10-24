NCPC organises orientation for medical team

…Pegs pilgrimage fee at N680, 000
Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has conducted an
orientation exercise for the 2018 Main Christian Pilgrimage federal
medical team.
Blueprint reports that the orientation which took place recently at
the Living Faith Church, Goshen City, Nasarawa state, had 220 medical
personnel selected across the country.
The orientation, according to the Commission’s Executive Secretary,
Rev. Uja Tor Uja, became necessary to ensure that intending pilgrims
in the course of pilgrimage to the Holy Sites of Israel, Greece and
Rome return in good health.
“The goal of this orientation and training is to ensure that the
medical personnel are adequately prepared on what they should expect,
what they should do and how they should work with other service
providers to ensure that pilgrims get the best of medical services
while on Pilgrimage,” he said.
Uja said the Commission, in a bid to further insure the health of
pilgrims and maintain pilgrims’ zero mortality, had secured a medical
insurance agreement and cover with all the ground handlers to ensure
that “any health challenge that goes beyond what can be managed
elementarily by the medical personnel batched with the pilgrims is
managed by hospitals in Israel.”
He said the Commission had been holding strategic meetings with
stakeholders to ensure that the 2018 main pilgrimage, slated to kick
off on November 24, 2018, through the first week of January, next
year, “is hitch-free and rewarding.”
According to him, the Commission has been trying its best to make the
cost of Pilgrimage affordable.
He said: “NCPC is not making profit out of Pilgrimage. N680, 000 is
the cost of a pilgrim to Jerusalem, Israel, and back. It covers to and
fro airfare, visa processing, all forms of insurance, tour of Holy
Sites, hotel accommodation and feeding. A second category is for those
who want to go to Rome in addition and it goes for N870, 000.”
Speaking, the Chairman of the Federal Medical Committee, Dr David
Atuwo, thanked the Commission for organising the orientation and for
their transparency in the selection of the 2018 Main Pilgrimage
Federal Medical Team across the country.
He assured the Commission, intending pilgrims and Nigerians that the
Team “will do all that is required to ensure the continuity of the
previously recorded zero mortality of pilgrims.”
