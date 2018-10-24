NCPC organises orientation for medical team

…Pegs pilgrimage fee at N680, 000

Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has conducted an

orientation exercise for the 2018 Main Christian Pilgrimage federal

medical team.

Blueprint reports that the orientation which took place recently at

the Living Faith Church, Goshen City, Nasarawa state, had 220 medical

personnel selected across the country.

The orientation, according to the Commission’s Executive Secretary,

Rev. Uja Tor Uja, became necessary to ensure that intending pilgrims

in the course of pilgrimage to the Holy Sites of Israel, Greece and

Rome return in good health.

“The goal of this orientation and training is to ensure that the

medical personnel are adequately prepared on what they should expect,

what they should do and how they should work with other service

providers to ensure that pilgrims get the best of medical services

while on Pilgrimage,” he said.

Uja said the Commission, in a bid to further insure the health of

pilgrims and maintain pilgrims’ zero mortality, had secured a medical

insurance agreement and cover with all the ground handlers to ensure

that “any health challenge that goes beyond what can be managed

elementarily by the medical personnel batched with the pilgrims is

managed by hospitals in Israel.”

He said the Commission had been holding strategic meetings with

stakeholders to ensure that the 2018 main pilgrimage, slated to kick

off on November 24, 2018, through the first week of January, next

year, “is hitch-free and rewarding.”

According to him, the Commission has been trying its best to make the

cost of Pilgrimage affordable.

He said: “NCPC is not making profit out of Pilgrimage. N680, 000 is

the cost of a pilgrim to Jerusalem, Israel, and back. It covers to and

fro airfare, visa processing, all forms of insurance, tour of Holy

Sites, hotel accommodation and feeding. A second category is for those

who want to go to Rome in addition and it goes for N870, 000.”

Speaking, the Chairman of the Federal Medical Committee, Dr David

Atuwo, thanked the Commission for organising the orientation and for

their transparency in the selection of the 2018 Main Pilgrimage

Federal Medical Team across the country.

He assured the Commission, intending pilgrims and Nigerians that the

Team “will do all that is required to ensure the continuity of the

previously recorded zero mortality of pilgrims.”

