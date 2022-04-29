NCPC’ll explore more Holy Sites in Turkey – Pam

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has disclosed that the Commission would explore more Holy Sites in Turkey.

According to a press statement by the Commission’s Information officer1, Kande Ibrahim, the NCPC boss made the disclosure during a courtesy call on him by the Turkish Afrosume International Tour Operators recently.

The NCPC boss said, “The Commission is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and superintending Christian pilgrimage activities in Nigeria to Holy Sites around the world and NCPC has successfully explored and carried out pilgrimages in many Holy Sites and looks forward to doing more.”

He further said the Commission was able to explore the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan last year.

“We are into exploration of new Holy Sites around the world; we did it with Jordan, and it was successful. Jordan is now part of the pilgrimage programme of the Commission. Turkey is next; we are happy that we have started the process of exploration of new Holy Sites in Turkey.

“Turkey has Holy Sites that Nigerian Christians would love to explore. Nigerians will love to explore the Church in Antioch where Christians were first called Christians; the house of Apostle Paul; the history of the seven churches and most of the book of Revelation was in Turkey.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Ms. Idil Saguni, said they were in the Commission as a follow-up visit to further strengthen and continue the process that had earlier started while the executive secretary was in Turkey”

and to also look at the possibility of NCPC coordinating a pilgrimages to Turkey.”

She declared that Turkey “is safe for pilgrimage and my group is one of the largest known tour operators in Turkey.”

