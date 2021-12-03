NCPC’ll partner lab scientists for improved pilgrims’ health – Pam

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said the Commission would partner with the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria for improved health of pilgrims during pilgrimage.

A press statement from the Commission’s media and public relations unit indicated that the NCPC boss stated this Thursday in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the Association.

Rev. Pam noted that the Association “is a platform that is very important to the existence of not only Nigerians, but also humans because of its sensitive position.”

He charged the Association to ensure that they had “an improved and good service delivery, which will result in uplifting the good name of the Association and our great country Nigeria.”

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the high cost of conducting PCR tests in the country and called on the Association to use their good offices to advocate for the supply of boosters for citizens that had received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine “so that it could help to enhance the pilgrimage exercise process.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation who is the national president of the Association, Prof. James Garba Damen, said the Association “has keenly followed the ways Rev. Pam has been piloting the activities of the Commission since his appointment.”

“The purpose of their visit was to introduce themselves as the current National Executive Officers of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria and also convey their intentions to collaborate with the Commission towards strengthening the healthcare system in Nigeria.

“It is mostly through medical laboratory investigations that your health status is detected. He recommended a periodic check up for staff of the Commission to ensure physical wellbeing of staff and pilgrims,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.