NCPC’ll partner Theology College, others to enrich pilgrimage – Pam

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said the Commission would collaborate with the Theological College of Northern Nigeria, Bukuru, Jos, and other seminary institutions to enrich the historical and biblical content of Christian pilgrimage.

A press statement issued Monday by the Commission’s head of media, Celestine Toruka, indicated that Rev. Pam stated this Sunday in Jos while playing host to the provost and management staff of the College.

He noted that the College would be useful in the training and re-training of tour guides in Israel “considering the fact that the College has capable and competent hands who have deep knowledge of both historical and biblical understanding of the Holy Sites in Israel,” adding that “We will collaborate with you and other reputable seminary schools in Nigeria so that our pilgrims will come back from Israel with the right mindset which will be applied on their return from Holy pilgrimage.”

“I look forward to collaborating with you and you will do more to put something for us in order to have both historical and biblical perspectives of our Holy Sites in Israel. The integrity of your institution and its impact in Plateau state and Northern Nigeria is not in doubt,” he said.

Earlier, the provost, Prof. Samuel Ango, said they embarked on the courtesy visit congratulate the NCPC boss on his well-deserved appointment as the Commission’s executive secretary.

“You’re a man of impeccable character with track record of remarkable exploits in Nigeria,” he said.