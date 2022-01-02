NCPF felicitates with Nigerians, urges peace, unity in 2022

The North Central Peoples’ Forum (NCPF) has congratulated all Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora for a successful end of the year 2021 and wishes them all a happy and prosperous year 2022.

In a congratulatory message signed by NCPF Executive Chairman, Architect Gabriel Yakubu Aduku on behalf of the Chairman, Board of Trustees, General Jeremiah Timbut Useni (rtd), the Forum heartily rejoiced with Nigerians over the beginning of year 2022.

Aduku said: “As we say goodbye to the year 2021, it has, on the one hand, availed us an opportunity to put behind us the division, rancour, hardship, frustration and uncertainty which dominate our public life as a nation and held us back up to this present moment; and on the other hand, given us a better opportunity to open a new page in this new year where we shall all work together in singleness of purpose, building a country of our collective dream.

“In this new year, we must be resolute enough to find solutions for combating endemic corruption, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other forms of insecurity; austerity, unemployment, disunity, sectionalism and a host of other retrogressive realities that have plagued our beloved country and left us behind most nations of the world.”

As the motto of the Forum postulates which is; Unity, Peace and Progress, he urged every citizen of this country, regardless of his/her social and economic status – as a moral and constitutional obligation – to contribute to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

Aduku called on Nigerians for “collective decisions that promote values of mutual tolerance and the determination to attain the status of an economically transformed and socially cohesive country that’s driven by modern science and technology in the New Year 2022.”